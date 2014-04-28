CA-Based Social Apparel Startup Welcomes Dallas to Their Growing Family

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Ruby Ribbon, a California-based social commerce apparel company, will be glad to welcome Dallas into its family this May 8th. The CEO and Founder, Anna Zornosa, will host the party to celebrate and meet their new and potential clients. The Dream Big Tour in Texas will be held at the Dallas Marriott Quorum from 6 PM – 8:30 PM CDT. Visit their official Facebook Events page to RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/709375719113397/.



Dream Big in Texas Tour



Lasca Weiss, Dallas Leader of the woman-owned company Ruby Ribbon, says “the focus of this event is meeting you, introducing our line of shaping apparel and garment technology, and building our community in the Dallas Metroplex.”



The company is becoming well-known for providing shaping essentials and shapewear using their patented technology called Intomi by Ruby Ribbon. The evening of cocktails will be donned full of raffles, appetizers, prizes, shopping, mingling and lots of fun.



What is Intomi?



Intomi by Ruby Ribbon™ is used in the construction of each shaping piece they manufacture. This revolutionary crafting design can solve a number of common body challenges regardless of body type and size. It helps shape, smooth and lift in all the right places!



It has the silicone gripper edge which initiates the “stay put” inner slip technology to avoid any riding or rolling especially for their award winning Cami’s. The 5” tummy panel in both the skirts and leggings has spandex which provides comfortable support in a common problem area. Intomi by Ruby Ribbon is a hidden gem in the clothing that give women confidence and comfort each time they are worn.



Why Ruby Ribbon?



Aside from making women feel beautiful inside and out, Ruby Ribbon is pleased to be able to provide the opportunity to be a business owner, earn a great living with a flexible schedule that many women may find welcome change to their busy lives.



Ruby Ribbon stylists build their business by holding Trunk Shows which allows women to try on their shapewear in the comfort of home. They have affordable starter kits and offer rewards, bonuses and discounts that assist each stylist in building a sample rack to help increase sales and grow their business.



The support, access to training, technical resources, an excellent product, and camaraderie along with very competitive commission plan and unlimited career growth make Ruby Ribbon not only a company to watch but one to get to know personally.



About Ruby Ribbon

As a social commerce apparel company, Ruby Ribbon is committed to revolutionary garment technology and sharing their shaping secrets with women who love fashion and wants to start earning from that passion. To get to know more about them visit their website: www.rubyribbon.com/lascaweiss



Contact:



Lasca Weiss

Dallas Leader

lascaweiss@gmail.com

Dallas, TX

214-649-3382