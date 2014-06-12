C.A. Courtesy Demos Inc. Announces in-Store Sampling Partnership with Allegiance Retail Services

North Andover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- C.A. Courtesy Demos Inc. is pleased to announce its partnership with Allegiance Retail Services, LLC, launching a new In-Store Sampling Program in the following retailers: Foodtown, D’Agostinos, Freshtown, Farmtastic, Brooklyn Harvest and La Bella Marketplace, located in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.



C.A. Courtesy is a full service event and promotional marketing company that has been creating and executing demonstrations and events for more than 26 years. This new partnership with Allegiance Retail Services provides an opportunity to introduce our successful in-store demonstration programs to the Allegiance stores.



John T. Derderian, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Member Development for Allegiance states, “Our in-store sampling partnership with CA Courtesy will provide our customers with both product education and trial, while enhancing the shopping experience…which will definitely lead to more sales!”



Demo programs will run in-store Thursday through Sunday from 10am-4pm or 11am-5pm, but will vary based on store needs and product availability. Stay up-to-date on all the latest demonstrations through our Facebook page.



Want to boost your retailer’s sales with our in-store sampling programs? Please fill out the form to the right.



Media Contact :



C.A. Courtesy

Scott Bishop - VP of Sales & Marketing

85 Flagship Drive,Suite C

North Andover, MA 01845

978-296-2600

www.cacourtesy.com

sbishop@cacourtesy.com