CA Employers Requests for More Cost Effective Software Answered in EzPayCheck 2013

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com, the leader in payroll software development has recently made updates the newest edition of 2013 ezPaycheck payroll solution for California small businesses. The new version can now support up to 7 custom deduction fields to meet users’ special requirements. This new option will allow for California users to process CASDI, city taxes and other local taxes.



"We always believe our users are the best assets to our developing team," says Dr Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "Many California users contacted us for a more flexible deduction setup. The new ezPaycheck payroll software allows them more options to handle payroll tasks in 2013."



The creators of EzPaycheck payroll software realizes that small businesses need simple, flexible and affordable software to automate payroll tasks. EzPaycheck 2013 can calculate federal taxes, state taxes, local taxes, SS tax and Medicare tax. Additionally, users can print paychecks on the blank white paper. It also speeds up W2, W3, 940 and 941 tax reporting.



Business owners and managers are encouraged to try ezPaycheck small business payroll software without cost or obligation to ensure the software meets their needs before purchasing it. The latest version of the software can be downloaded for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp . This is the complete software with all included features, except check printing, available for a full 30-day trial. Purchase of a license key unlocks the software for complete, unlimited use.



The main innovative features include:



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semimonthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration or credit card required and absolutely no obligation.



Users who are seeking productivity-boosting solution are welcome to start the 30-day free test drive of ezPaycheck payroll software at: http://halfpricesoft.com/payroll-software/Payroll-software.html



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.