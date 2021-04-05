CA NY Express Unveils Reliable Services for Those Moving to the East Coast

East Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- CA NY Express has unveiled top quality services, which offer respite to those Moving To The East Coast, as the overwhelming responsibility is handled with utmost care and professionalism.



After all, CA NY Express has been in the business for 25 years and understands that all clients Moving From Los Angeles To New York have their own specific requirements. Its experienced team is equipped to handle them to ensure that the clients are completely satisfied.



Those Moving From LA To NYC can get in touch with the company for a free quote. Its services are available at competitive rates, and CA NY Express relies on top quality packing materials to ensure that the moving task is handled without any breakage.



The company also offers wholesome information like how to change the address to clients, which makes their transition to the East Coast a lot easier and more convenient.



About CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA

Since 1995, the long distance moving company has been helping people make the big move comfortably and without digging deep into their pockets.



CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA

URL: https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/

Email: cs@moveeast.com

Phone: (888) 680-7200

Address: 200 Murray Hill Pkwy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073