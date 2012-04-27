CA Realty Group Specializes in High End Rentals in the Santa Monica, Malibu and West Hollywood Areas

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- With its temperate weather, beautiful beaches and attractive neighborhoods, it’s no wonder that millions of residents are proud to call Southern California home.



Every day, more people move to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. While some try to find a place to live on their own, relocation experts suggest that the best approach to finding a new home is to work with a real estate agency that is knowledgeable about the area and its many available properties.



For years, CA Realty Group has prided itself on providing its clients with the best possible experience during their move to or relocation within Southern California. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, the company has grown over the years to become one of the largest privately-owned, full-service real estate companies in the area.



The company, which recently redesigned its website in order to make it even more user-friendly, has developed a well-deserved reputation for its outstanding customer service and professional real estate-related services in the Southern California area.



CA Realty Group is especially well-known for its ability to handle high end real estate rentals within Santa Monica, Malibu and West Hollywood. Its team of friendly and professional agents is available to help their clients find the perfect new home that suits both their lifestyle and budget.



People who are interested in Santa Monica rentals, Malibu rentals or West Hollywood rentals are welcome to visit the company’s website at any time to browse through the available properties in these areas. By clicking on either the “Search for Rent” or “Luxury Rentals” tabs located on the home page, clients may view which properties are currently available.



The “Our Listings” tab also brings up a list of rentals, which can then be sorted for easier viewing by the desired number of bedrooms, bathrooms and/or price.



The website also features a variety of articles on the latest real estate news in the Southern California market, as well as posts about interesting events that are happening in the region. Recent articles examined why the Los Angeles real estate market appears to be bouncing back, and how the east side of the city offers some outstanding neighborhoods with luxury listings.



About CA Realty Group

CA Realty Group is one of the largest privately owned and full-service real estate companies in the Southern California region. Its team of professional agents specializes in the high end real estate rentals in the Santa Monica, Malibu and West Hollywood areas. Clients are welcome to visit the company’s redesigned website to view available properties, view luxury rentals, or read current articles about trends in real estate and other related topics. For more information, please visit http://www.carealtygroup.com/la