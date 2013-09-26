Cañas Tennis Reaches Social Media Milestone

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Cañas Tennis, an academy that offers professional Miami Tennis Lessons, has reached a social media milestone on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, garnering over 11,000 subscribers and 100 followers, respectively. This rapid growth denotes the group’s dedication to utilizing online networking in order to expand its visibility and enhance its customer service.



Indeed, Cañas Tennis had recently launched an announcement on its website, CanasTennis.com, urging users to add them on these accounts:



"[W]e eagerly invite you to follow us on our active social media accounts, so that you can learn more about what we do. Subscribe to both our Facebook and Twitter page, so that you can the most out of knowledgeable team.



We'll regularly share tennis tips, news, information programs and services we offer, special deals, and much more. We're responsive to our followers and seek to build relationships, so we very much look forward to adding more tennis enthusiasts to our ever-growing network.



Cañas Tennis’s embrace of social media is no surprise, given that we’ve always sought to integrate the latest technologies, strategies, and mediums to better serve our clients. We apply this very same approach in our academy, combining top-of-the-line technology with comprehensive coaching and training to produce the best results in our students."



The academy’s use of social media platforms reflects its overall emphasis on technological and innovative approaches to customer service. For example, it provides video analysis through the use of V1 Pro Software, the most popular and advanced choice among coaches, instructors, and sports facilities. This accurately captures the client’s athletic motion and allows trainers to highlight areas for improvement.



Cañas Tennis is one of the leading providers of Miami and Aventura Tennis Lessons in South Florida, owing largely to its personalized, holistic, and meticulous approach to tennis training. It was founded by three acclaimed Argentinean tennis players – Guillermo Canas, Gustavo Oribe and Martin Garcia – making it the first boarding tennis academy to have high-level professional players.