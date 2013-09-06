Cab John, MD Based #1 Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Announces Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" & "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Come be pampered with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower oneself with knowledge for them to share with others. To learn more about this event visit their website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center they are here to serve the community and hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. They will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.

http://www.drstephane.com/

August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies. http://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephane



http://www.linkedin.com/in/drstephane



In Japan, product categories such as anti-aging skin care saw growth as people continued to be concerned about the preservation of their health and beauty. Japanese consumers are starting to understand that it is cheaper to prevent problems rather than fix them at a later stage in life. The largest target group for anti-aging products is female baby boomers. Future growth will depend on the younger generation, who are becoming more conscious of their skin conditions. Mothers in Japan are more educated and conscious about the potential serious effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays on their children's skin. The three major cosmetic lines in Japan are: Kao, Shiseido, and Kose.



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP was born in Quebec, Canada and received his B.S. Degree in Medical Biology from the University of Québec at Trois-Rivières. Dr. Stéphane went on to attend Logan College of Chiropractic, where he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree with honors in 2007. http://www.drstephane.com/