Cabby's Official Music Video Launched by "Too Much Entertainment"

Manhattan Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Too Much Entertainment, the recording music studio launched the official music video of Cabby – D.B.O.A (Dope Boys of America). The trailer is ready for viewers to watch in on Facebook, YouTube, 2muchonline.com and Twitter. Cabby is a fairly famous artist in the hip-hop genre. His passion for hip-hop made him master this art and his curiosity for music had motivated him to know more about this art. Cabby read and stayed plugged in all the time and spent time listening to the greatest hip-hop legends such as Tupac and Biggie, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and many more.



During his early 20s Cabby decided to take a shift from his current life to a totally different world that of music. His talent and interest in music helped him excel in his skills as a rhymester. Cabby then collaborated with Big Mike, the CEO of “Too Much Entertainment” in the year 2005. Too Much Entertainment is a studio involved in production and development of recorded music, ringtones, public performance, video games and general listening pleasure. Their genres range from all kinds of Rap, Hip Hop and Urban Content.



After producing Cabby’s mixtape “Monopolize”, Too Much Entertainment also produced Cabby’s hot new single and a video known as the “Left Lane” featuring Yung Joc. This video jumped in rotation on the MTV Jams and featured as a top contending video on MTV U. It also featured under the Urban/Mediabase and the 24/7 All Access Billboard Charts gaining national as well as regional recognition. Ever since then Cabby launched a lot of hot new singles such as the “Let me see it”, “Choir Music” and “Foreign Swag” which came in the early part of this year. Cabby is all geared up to witness the success of his new release with D.B.O.A.



To know more about Cabby visit website http://www.2muchonline.com



About Robert “Cabby” Darnell

Robert Darnell is famous as Cabby in the hip-hop world of entertainment. If Robert Darnell was his given name, Cabby was a nickname that was derived from his father’s favorite mixed drink. Cabby was raised in the Eastside of Denver, Colorado. And with the not so positive situations around him, he decided to turn them into his favor by pursuing his LIFE in the art of hip-hop.



Media Contact

Lavae McClinnahan – Colure & Diamond

Phone: 323-518-1228

Email address: lavae@colureanddiamond.com

Website URL: http://www.colureanddiamond.com/