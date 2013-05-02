San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Changing the look of kitchen cabinetry is no longer the tedious and expensive process it used to be. Now there is a reasonable alternative. Pacific Kitchens, the award-winning provider of cabinet refacing, is replacing the costly process with a customized but budget-friendly refacing technique sure to make homeowners change the way they look at kitchen remodeling.



Traditional methods tend to destroy floors, walls and ceilings, create a huge mess, and place financial burdens on homeowners. The refacing technique addresses these issues. Instead of taking 8-12 weeks to replace cabinetry, Pacific Kitchens can reface cabinets in 3-4 days at a fraction of the cost and without the traditional tear-out of existing cabinetry.



Honored by Southern California’s consumers in voting it the “best local kitchen cabinet refacer in san Diego two years in row,” Pacific Kitchens is noted for its high-quality work and customer service. The company was also recognized with the Angie’s List Super Service Award, only given to the top 5% of companies rated on its list.



With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, it offers the trust and credibility of a top-flight retailer and instills confidence in consumers. It is the personal touch that allows the company to build repeat business. “We bring to your home sample cabinet doors and countertops,” says a company spokesperson. “We also bring pictures of kitchens we have done, take measurements, and allow you to select materials on the spot if you want. We are not a high pressure company. That’s why customers recommend us to their friends.”



The company has a showroom in San Diego and offers free in-home consultation. For additional information please visit, http://www.pacifickitchens.com/.