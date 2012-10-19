Cabinet Refacing Offers Affordable Kitchen Upgrade with Dramatic Results

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Pacific Kitchens, Inc., a leading kitchen remodel company, is assisting home owners seeking affordable and efficient kitchen upgrades in refacing their cabinets. The cost of resurfacing is far less than that of replacement cabinets and can completely transform the appearance of a kitchen. As the economy continues to stabilize and recover, more people are looking for cost-effective methods to increase the value of their homes for future resale.



A representative from Pacific Kitchens explained the process of cabinet refacing. "Cabinet refacing is a fairly straightforward process that yields incredible results. It involves removing the old doors, drawer fronts and moldings, covering them with new material, and then reinstalling them to give you the kitchen you’ve always dreamed of.” In addition to refacing, Pacific Kitchens is a San Diego remodel company that can assist with new countertops, or build rollouts, islands, modifications for new appliances and cabinetry modifications.



About Pacific Kitchens, Inc.

Pacific Kitchens is an established kitchen remodel company that specializes in kitchen cabinet refacing in San Diego. Pacific Kitchens has refaced and remodeled hundreds of kitchens to the exact specifications of customer preferences, and takes pride in providing customers with high-quality work from well-trained, experienced craftsmen who complete projects on time and within a reasonable budget. For more information, visit http://www.pacifickitchens.com or call 858-277-0701.