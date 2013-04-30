Cabinetry by Design Presents a New Kitchen Design Technique Which Saves Clients Money

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- According to HGTV.com, kitchen cabinets make up the bulk of the cost associated with a kitchen remodel. By their estimates, cabinets account for 35 percent of the total cost of the kitchen design while labor only accounts for 20 percent. Experts also recommend 20 percent be set aside for cost overruns and other surprises. "To keep costs down on a kitchen remodel, consider using a custom cabinets st louis company as this eliminates the overhead seen with traditional kitchen and bath companies," Scott Mecey, founder of Cabinetry By Design.



Typical kitchen and bath companies provide a showroom where clients browse displays to choose cabinets and other items. Although many do wish to see and feel the items used in the design process, the costs associated with these showrooms tend to be very high. "Companies pass their overhead on to clients. The goal of Cabinetry By Design is to eliminate the middleman and the overhead to save clients money," Mr. Mecey goes on to say.



Cabinetry By Design works with clients to create cabinets they love at a reasonable price. The company was founded on the premise that distinct design needn't cost a fortune. "Many companies seem to forget this, but Cabinetry By Design never does. Customers shouldn't have to compromise when it comes to their kitchen design. As a kitchen remodeling contractor, I want every client to have the kitchen of their dreams when the job is done and the process used makes this possible," Mr. Mecey continues.



To ensure the cabinets fit in with the overall scheme of the kitchen, Cabinetry By Design offers kitchen design services. Whether a client is looking for a kitchen suitable for entertaining large crowds or a kitchen where meals can be created for two, the company works to make that happen. The process starts with an initial visit where Mr. Mecey becomes acquainted with the client and what he or she is looking for. Once this information has been gathered, the kitchen design process begins. When the design is complete, Cabinetry By Design schedules a follow up visit to discuss the proposed design and any changes the client would like made.



Mr. Mecey remains present during the entire process. Clients are never handed off to a project manager and customers save by working directly with the kitchen remodeling contractor. "Why settle for a kitchen that doesn't meet your needs when you can have your dream room while remaining within your budget?," Mr. Mecey asks. "The goal of Cabinetry By Design is to provide each client with a kitchen they will love for years to come."



About Cabinetry By Design

Scott Mecey, founder of Cabinetry By Design believes distinct design can and should be had at reasonable prices. For eleven years, Mr. Mecey worked for a St. Louis kitchen and bath company where overhead was high and prices reflected this. When creating Cabinetry By Design, Mr. Mecey opted to go a different route, one that allows customer to reach their goals and get the cabinets they dream of without paying overhead. Mr. Mecey works with clients rather than handing them off to a manager so the job is done right and to client expectations each and every time.