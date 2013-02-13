Cabinets Plus Celebrates 25 Years in the Business

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Cabinets Plus, a California-based custom cabinet company, recently celebrated their 25th anniversary.



Since 1988, the Orange County Custom Closets has dedicated itself to producing high quality cabinets and organization systems. Over the years, Cabinets Plus has expanded its range of products to include organization systems for all areas of a building, including garages, closets, offices, entertainment centers, laundry rooms, and bathrooms.



The company’s design process has been the same for the past 25 years. For example, when building bathroom cabinets or Office Cabinets, Cabinets Plus begins by visiting the client’s home in order to assess their storage solution needs. The representative of Cabinets Plus considers the client’s personality and style before building the organization system. After taking measurements and discussing and sketching cabinet ideas, the representative starts to engineer the custom solution, which includes the materials and details all specified by the client.



In a similar fashion, when building garage cabinets, Cabinets Plus focuses on style and organization. Their 25 years of experience has showed them how to transform neglected areas into stylish rooms, and they cater to clients who use garages for other uses besides storage.



All of Cabinet Plus’ products are built in their factories using state of the art machinery, and Cabinets Plus’ years of work can be viewed in the various galleries found on their website.



Patrons of Cabinets Plus have often left positive reviews of the company’s work.



“I couldn’t have asked for a better work team,” said Amir I., a former client, in his review of the company. “They were very professional and very detailed.”



Cabinets Plus provides free estimates and quotes upon request.



Individuals interested in placing an order with Cabinets Plus are asked to contact the company for more information. The company works on an appointment-only basis.



