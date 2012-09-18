Rising Food Prices Cause More Families to Eat at Home, Spurs Demand for Kitchen Facelifts

Spring Hill, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- RTA Cabinets, a leading kitchen cabinet distributor, has observed how the nation’s economy has pushed more families to eat at home – rather than dine out – prompting a higher demand for kitchen improvements. Unusually high summer weather and the worst drought in nearly 50 years has driven food prices up, exacerbating current economic challenges. As families across America explore ways to save money, many are investing in their own kitchens, rather than frequenting restaurants.



Frank Lamark, Owner of Online Cabinets Direct, a company that specializes in RTA kitchen cabinets, has noticed a growing demand for kitchen cabinets that aligns with rising food prices. “It’s become increasingly expensive for American families to dine out. Many have shifted to eating in, which means refreshing the look and feel of their kitchens.” He continued, “We believe your kitchen should be somewhere your family is happy and comfortable. New cabinets can make a huge difference in updating the most important room in the home.”



RTA kitchen cabinets are available in particleboard, oak flat panel or cam-lock assembled cabinets in a range of colors and styles.



