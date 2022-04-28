Cable Blowing Equipment Market to Grow at the CAGR of 4.8% During the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Cable Blowing Equipment Market by Power (Hydraulically Powered, Pneumatically Powered, Electric-driven, and Drill-driven), Cable Type (Micro-duct and Normal Cable) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Cable Blowing Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 105 million in 2022 to USD 133 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The key factors fueling the growth of the cable blowing equipment market include penetration of IoT-connected devices and resulting fiber infrastructure demand. Moreover, demand for better throughput and reliable connectivity to create abundant opportunities in market.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=84541246



The electric-driven segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cable blowing equipment market from 2022 to 2027.



With the help of electric cable blowing machines, a fiber cable can be blown easily through bends and longer distances. Additionally, accessories such as winches, capstans, and pull tapes are needed while deploying this equipment. Electric-Driven cable blowers offer greater safety to the workforce as the least force is applied to the fiber material. Moreover, the prime factor of their higher procurement rate as compared to other types is that they are the most cost-effective.



The normal cable segment of the cable blowing equipment market is expected to foresee moderate growth rate



The growth of cable blowing equipment is attributed to the rapid increase in their demand for fiber cable deployment with increased demand for high-rate bandwidth. Fiber-cabling system installations have exploded in popularity over the last decade, owing to the tremendous advantages this technology offers over traditional cabling.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Cable Blowing Equipment Market"

158 – Tables

61 – Figures

177 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=84541246



North America region is expected to hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period.



With the increasing penetration of telecommunication infrastructure in North America, the adoption of connected device with better connectivity is expected to increase, thereby driving the demand for cable blowing equipment in the region.



The key players operating in the cable blowing equipment market include are Plumettaz S.A (Switzerland), Condux International, Inc. (US), General Machine Products (KT) LLC (US), Fremco (Denmark), and LANCIER CABLE GmbH (Germany).



Related Reports:



Submarine Cable Systems Market by Application (Communication Cable and Power Cable), Component (Dry Plant Products and Wet Plant Products) Offering, Voltage, Type (Single Core and Multicore), insulation, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441