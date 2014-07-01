Cable Company Chooses Collaborative Demand Portal by Ultriva as Solution

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc., provider of cloud-based supply chain execution software, announced the addition of a successful cable company to their growing list of customers. Ultriva will be deploying the Collaborative Demand Portal (CDP) to send consumption signals from their cable twist plants to their extrusion plant for replenishment of extruded cable. The cable plant supplies extruded cable to the twist plants that then twists and shields the cable for onward delivery to their end-customers.



Ultriva's Collaborative Demand Portal enables collaboration between manufacturing plants and the customer tiers such as Distributors, OEMs and end customers. By collaborating with customers, companies will gain visibility, see stock-out risk alerts, and understand material availability at each customer or distribution center. Analytics will help determine the right mix of finished goods at the right inventory locations.



The CDP provides visibility to on-hand inventory and allows customers to see their order status. Other features of the CDP include:



-Collaborate with downstream customers including distribution centers, finished goods warehouses, Regional DCs, OEM’s, or dealers



-Supports multiple material flows including – Plant to DC, DC to Regional DCs, or Regional DCs to end user



-Easy to sense demand changes



-Helps carry the right mix of inventory at the DC based on customer’s consumption pattern



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment solution. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implements a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. Ultriva was named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2014 by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as Magellan Aerospace, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Triumph Group, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



