Cables and Accessories Market Forecast to 2022: Prysmian, Nexans, NKT Cables, General Cables, Sumitomo

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Cables and Accessories Market by Voltage (Low, Medium, High), LV by Installation (Overhead (Conductors, Accessories), Underground (PVC, XLPE, Terminations, and Joints)), LV by End-User (Industrial, Renewables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022",The global cables and accessories market is projected to reach USD 158.25 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 to 2022. This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing installation of offshore windfarms, growing grid interconnections, and new transmission line projects and upgrades.



Asia Pacific would continue to be the largest market for low voltage cables and accessories followed by Europe till 2022. The global market is dominated by major players including Nexans (France), NKT Cables (Denmark), General Cable (US), Prysmian (Italy) and Sumitomo (Japan), and others.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Cables and Accessories Market"



128 - Tables

47 - Figures

196 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183767317



Market growth strategies adopted by key players in cables and accessories market include contracts & agreements, new product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations. Contracts & agreements was the most commonly adopted strategy by market players from 2013 to October 2017. Industry players also adopted new product launches in the stated period from 2014 to 2017 (January).



Prysmian is one of the leading companies in supplying cable and system solutions to the energy and telecom sectors. The company operates its business through four segments namely: energy products, energy projects, telecom, and oil and gas. It offers cables under energy projects operating segment. The company has adopted various strategies such as contracts & agreements and expansions to gain market share in cables and accessories market. In May 2017, the company has signed a technology cooperation agreement with Nanocomp Technologies to improve the use of various technologies in power transmission, power distribution, telecom networks, control, and instrumentation applications.



Request for sample pages of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=183767317

Nexans is a global manufacturer of cable products and services in the industrial automation, utilities, transmission and distribution, oil & gas and petrochemical, aerospace and defence sectors. It mainly focuses on four main end markets namely: electricity transmission and distribution (submarine networks, and land-based networks), energy resources (oil & gas, mining & renewables), transport ((rail, road, air, and sea), Building (community facilities, housing and data centers). The company supplies cables under its electricity transmission distribution, and operators segment. The company has adopted contracts & agreements as its growth strategies to maintain its market position. In October 2017, Nexans received a contract for supply of 3,000 km of low and medium voltage cables and instrumentation cables for the Nasr Phase II field development project in Abu Dhabi. It would supply cables ranging from 250 V to 132 kV. This would strengthen its presence in the Middle East. Later, in October 2017, the company was awarded a contract from BKK Nelt for supply and installation of submarine cables in Norway at a sea depth of 526 meters.



Please Explore Relevant Report:



Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market by Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), Products (MI, XLPE Cables, Terminations, Joints), Voltage (1-5, 6-13, 23, 34, 45, 69kV), End-User (Industrial, Infrastructure, Renewables) - Forecast to 2022



Wire and Cable Management Market by Product (Trays & Ladders, Raceway, Connectors, Ties, Conduit), Cable Type (Power Cable, Communication Wire & Cable), Material (Metallic and Non-Metallic), End-User, and Region - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2023



High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market by Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), Products (MI, XLPE Cables, Terminations, Joints, Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures), Voltage (72.5, 123, 145, 170, 245, 400 kV & Above) & Region - Forecast to 2022



Busbar Market by Conductor (Copper, Aluminum), Power Rating (Low, Medium, High Power), End-User (Utilities, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Industrial (Chemicals & Petroleum, Metals & Mining, Manufacturing)), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com