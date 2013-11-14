Cables in Japan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Cables in Japan" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Cables in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan cables market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The cables market reflects the sale of power and telecoms cables. Telecoms cabling consists of metallic and fiber optic cabling. Power cabling consists of medium, high, and extra high voltage cable. Values are given at retail selling price (RSP) and all currency conversions have been calculated at constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese cables market had total revenues of $4,464.5m in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- The power cables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $3,536.7m, equivalent to 79.2% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $4,743.6m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the cables market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the cables market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key cables market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan cables market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan cables market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Japan cables market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan cables market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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