CableandLabels.com Offers a Lifetime Warranty, Discounts on Quality Products

Placentia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Ladies and gentlemen, what more could a company like CablesandLabels.com do to show you how are worthy of your valued business?



Richard Bohlke, owner of ablesandLabels.com states, “We understand that customers are shopping online more than ever. And we know millions of you have a need to purchase one of the many products we sell at our online technology superstore.”



CablesandLabels.com, offers a lifetime warranty on our top quality products, plus an array of discounts to shock and delight you. For instance, they routinely examine monthly orders’ shipping price, then issue 25% rebates on shipping cost. Also, all orders over $200 before shipping receive an additional 5% off. Yes, another 5% on top of the 25% they already give you on every order.



At CablesandLabels.com, their core values are in giving. Truthfully, CablesandLabels.com always aspired to build a business that has the ability to give back on multiple levels. While they strive to run a great business and make profits, their main goal is to give a portion of those profits back to their customers.



Times are tough, and the public deserves more for their dollar from companies they choose to spend their money with. With that being said,CablesandLabels.com sincerely vow you will never receive a higher level of service, quality products, and amazing pricing.



About CableandLabels.com

CableandLabels.com is an online technology superstore based in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Their main products include cable labels, USB cables, fiber optic cables, and surge protectors, while offering great savings.



Questions? Comments? Concerns? Email them at sales@cablesandlabels.com, and let them know how they can better serve you.