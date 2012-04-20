CablesandSplitters.com Offers Best Selection of HDMI Splitters, Cables and More for Home Theatre

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- The new website CablesandSplitters.com is quickly becoming the preferred place to find the best selection, price and service on HDMI splitters, cables and connectors for home theatre system assembly. The retail website specializes in HDMI splitters and switches, banana plugs, HDMI cables and oxygen-free copper wire in various configurations.



High definition plasma and flat screen monitors and all the components of a home theatre system have become highly affordable for most Americans. The HDMI Splitter has become an indispensable tool for those that want to share an HD cable/satellite box with TVs in different rooms. They are the perfect solution for restaurants/bars, businesses, schools, and universities as well. “Professional installers and DIYers are discovering our new website is the best place to find the widest selection of HDMI splitters, cables and connectors with expert advice at a great price,” said a CablesandSplitters.com specialist.



Cables and Splitters provide powered HDMI splitters in a variety of configurations including 1x2, 1x4, 1x5, and 1x8. A 1x2 HDMI splitter is designed to connect a source device to two High Definition displays while 1x4 splitters connect one device to four displays, and so on. Their HDMI splitters feature full 1080p Support + Multi Channel Digital Audio Formats. Additionally, they support multi-channel digital audio formats for rendering the very best sound quality, IR remote control and long cable runs. Some splitters offer additional features such as 3D support, and Deep Color. They also carry 2x1, 4x1, 5x1, 8x2 and 4x2 HDMI switchers. HDMI switchers enable connection of more than one device to a single HDMI input on a given display.



Shoppers can find high speed and standard speed HDMI cables in a variety of lengths, gauges and configurations as well as oxygen-free copper wire and speaker cable in a variety of gauges and lengths. They also provide a variety of no-solder closed and open screw type banana plugs. The website also offers a number of TV wall mounts for every size flat panel display.



Shoppers can browse the site by product type with detailed explanations of each product and full color images. Online checkout is simple and secure with orders received before 2 p.m. PST shipped the same business day. For more information, please visit http://www.cablesandsplitters.com/hdmi-splitters.html



About CablesandSplitters.com

CablesandSplitters.com is an online retailer selling the essentials in home theater products such as HDMI cables, HDMI switchers, HDMI splitters, speaker wire and flat panel TV wall mounts. Their HDMI products support the most-up-to-date features HDMI offers so users can be sure that they are getting the most out of their equipment.