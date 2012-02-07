Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE: CVC) Investor Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Cablevision Systems over Certain Financial Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investor in shares of Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC) filed a lawsuit against Cablevision Systems Corporation over alleged Securities Laws Violations in connection with its financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running for certain NYSE:CVC investors. Deadline: March 26, 2012. NYSE CVC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. States District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of the common stock of Cablevision Systems Corp. (NYSE: CVC) between February 16, 2011 and October 28, 2011, that Cablevision Systems Corporation and certain of its officers and directors violated Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding Cablevision Systems’s business and prospects.



On October 28, 2011, reported its third quarter 2011 results. Among other things, Cablevision Systems Corp. reported that its third quarter Revenue increased from its third quarter Revenue 2010 of $1.54billion to a third quarter Revenue of $1.66billion in 2011, however its third quarter Net Income fell from $68.44million to $39.32million.



Shares of Cablevision Systems Corporation fell on December 16, 2011 to as low as $12.75 per share.



