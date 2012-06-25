New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (Cabot) is an oil and gas company, mainly engaged in the exploration, development and production activities in the US. The company's major Exploration and Production (E&P) activities in the US are focused in the northern and southern regions of the country. Its operations in the northern region are mainly spread across the areas of Appalachia and the Rocky Mountains. Cabot's operations in the southern region include its E&P activities in Texas and Oklahoma.
Apart from its E&P activities, Cabot also operates a number of midstream facilities, including gas gathering and transmission pipeline systems, which are mainly focused in the northern region. The company had a pipeline base of around 3,105 miles and storage capacity of 4.0 Billion Cubic Feet (bcf) at the end of 2011, primarily located in West Virginia. Cabot further plans to further expand its midstream infrastructure in the near future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Company Intelligence Report
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- ExxonMobil Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Chevron Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Stone Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report