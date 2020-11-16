Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors s of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: COG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: COG stocks, concerns whether certain Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cabot had inadequate environmental controls and procedures and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to those controls and procedures, that as a result, Cabot, among other issues, failed to fix faulty gas wells, thereby polluting Pennsylvania's water supplies through stray gas migration, that the foregoing was foreseeably likely to subject Cabot to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, that Cabot continually downplayed its potential civil and/or criminal liabilities with respect to such environmental matters, and thatas a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



