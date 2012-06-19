CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at CACI International Inc in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about CACI International’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



CACI International Inc reported that its Total Revenue rose from $2.42billion for the 12months period ending on June 30, 2008 to $3.57billion for the 12months period ending on June 30, 2011 and its Net Income increased over the respective time periods from $77.94million to $144.22million.



Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) rose from $47.63 per share on September 23, 2011 to $61.70 per share on April 27, 2012.



On May 2, 2012, CACI Reports announced its results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2012.



Then on May 4, 2012. CACI International Inc disclosed in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that on “ April 9, 2012, the Company received a letter from the Department of Justice (DoJ) informing the Company that the DoJ is investigating whether the Company violated the civil False Claims Act by submitting false claims to receive federal funds pursuant to a GSA contract. Specifically, the DoJ is investigating whether the Company failed to comply with contract requirements and applicable regulations by improperly billing for certain contracting personnel under the contract. “



CACI International Inc also said that it received a subpoena from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service seeking documents related to one of the Company's contracts for the period of January 1, 2007 through March 26, 2012.



Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) dropped from $61.42 per share on May 2, 2012 to as low as $41.70 per share on June 1, 2012.



On June 6, 2012, CACI International Inc announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer has notified the company of his intention to retire as of December 1, 2012



One June 18, 2012, NYSE:CACI closed at $50.60 per share.



Those who purchased shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com