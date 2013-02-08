Cactus Creatives Introduces Redesigned Mobile Applications for Corporate Branding

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Cactus Creatives, the innovation leader in the Mobile Applications development, announces release of their mobile app development services that are aimed at bringing all benefits of corporate branding to small or big organizations of this modern era. Specifically designed for bringing all advantages of branding and promotions, the mobile apps designed by them can be accessed across all mobile platforms and Operating Systems. The founders of Cactus Creatives maintain that all types of mobile users from Android to iOS can use the applications and access the content through a host of innovative developments that they have been offering proudly to their worldwide clients.



The company has numerous clients in India and overseas and they all rely on them for their corporate branding solutions that include a host of unique Mobile Games or designing a Mobile friendly HTML5 website. In the modern era, a large number of people have started accessing internet on their mobile devices. Reports say that in the last couple of years, the users of mobile internet have grown dramatically. Many believe that since new attractive and feature-rich gadgets are hitting the market almost everyday, more and more people are getting attracted towards these handheld devices. The introduction of 4G network has allowed people to access fast internet connectivity on their devices. In such a scenario, most businesses are more willing to connect their customer base using the mobile connectivity.



Cactus Creatives is already aware of this emerging trend and this is the reason why they have a full-fledged team of mobile apps developers to help fulfill their client’s all mobile application development needs. Their objective is to help their clients reach and interact with their respective customer base through innovative developments of mobile games, mobile compatible websites and a variety of other Mobile Applications. Besides offering cutting-edge mobile developments, they offer a range of services such as Logo Design and stationary design that complete their service, allowing any organization to establish their corporate identity.



The digital branding agency maintains that their focus is always on developments that can allow their clients to connect with their customers in a simple and sure manner. They provide such a tool that can help clients to keep all their brandings at their fingertips, anywhere they go. They maintain that their new and redesigned mobile application development gives their clients total control and that they can use the mobile platform to optimize their benefits. For any kind of mobile development, one can visit their website CactusCreatives.com.



About Cactus Creatives

Cactus Creatives is a full service Branding and Marketing, Graphic, Web and Print Design, Web Application, Drupal Content Management Systems Development Company, serving a number of domestic and offshore clients. They offer high-end Internet business, design and construction services, enhanced by an exciting, creative atmosphere that encourages thinking outside the box. They offer innovative and effective mobile developments to help fulfill their client’s all corporate and educational needs.



