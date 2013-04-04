Cactus Mailing Company Helps Dentists Increase New Patient Levels with Dental Postcards

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- As the front-line of communication, the importance of healthy teeth cannot be overstated. From self-esteem and confident social interaction to the proper breaking down of food for digestion, regular oral care is a necessity of life. But sometimes a busy “life” trumps a dental office visit. Cactus Mailing Company is helping dentists increase new patient and patient-retention levels with targeted dental marketing campaigns.



According to dentistry statistics reported by StatisticBrain.com, for most Americans, an average of three years will pass between dentist visits. “It’s important for dental practices to reach out to their surrounding communities,” says Cactus Mailing Company co-founder and CEO Mike Ryan. “Dental postcards are an affordable, effective means to connect with potential or existing patients year-round.”



Ryan recommends that dental practices use slightly larger (e.g., 5.5 by 8.5-inch or 6 by 11-inch) dental postcards, as they provide plenty of space to describe the benefits of using their practice, as well as products and services offered. “Are you in a convenient location; do you offer extended hours; are you especially good with children? These are all the things you want to bring to the reader’s attention,” he continues.



The company helps dental professionals looking to start or revive a dental marketing campaign with step-by-step guidance on how to meet or exceed new patient and patient-retention goals. Assistance includes help with design elements, calls-to-action, mailing list selection, and specific suggestions on how often and to whom dental postcards should be mailed to increase response rates.



Increased response rates from new patients is exactly what Dr. Kevin Lily, of Lily Family Dental, says happened for his practice—simply by using dental postcards. In an online testimonial, he writes, “We have been averaging around 89 new patients a month. [During] our first moth with Cactus Mailing Company we had 109 [new patients], and [during] our second month we set our all-time record with 131 new patients!”



Another practice, Nice Nice Dental, shares thoughts on a similar experience: “[Cactus Mailing Company] did a wonderful job with the look of our [dental postcards] and the results have been [amazing]. [On average], we are probably seeing 5 to 8 new patients per week.”



Although increased patient volumes will vary, Ryan insists, “The return on investment (ROI) from a highly targeted, professional dental marketing campaign will ultimately pay for itself in smiles and revenues.”



To inquire about dental postcards for dental office marketing, visit the Cactus Mailing Company website (http://www.cactusmailing.com/).



About Cactus Mailing Company

Helping businesses broaden their customer base since 2001, Cactus Mailing Company specializes in postcard design, printing, mailing and marketing of postcards, brochures and flyers. More postcard marketing information is available on the company website (http://www.cactusmailing.com).



Media Contact:

Mike Ryan, Cactus Mailing Company

Email: info@cactusmailing.com

Scottsdale, AZ

http://www.cactusmailing.com

(866) 443-1442