Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- CAD Market in North America 2012-2016



The CAD Market in North America with a CAGR of 9.99 percent for the period 2012–2016. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth - all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.



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A unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.



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Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:



- US

- Canada

- Mexico



Breakdown of market share for the following end-user sectors:



- Automotive Sector

- Electrical and Electronics Sector

- Aerospace and Defense Sector

- Industrial Machinery Sector



Overview and impact analysis of:



- 6 Market Drivers

- 5 Market Challenges

- 5 Market Trends



Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:



- Autodesk

- Dassault Systemes

- PTC

- Siemens PLM Software



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Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:



- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition



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