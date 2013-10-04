Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAD Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAD market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 10.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to develop superior-quality products. The CAD market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the integration of CAD with enterprise solutions. However, the easy availability of pirated and open source CAD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

CAD Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the CAD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, Siemens PLM Software Inc., PTC, and Bentley Systems Inc.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aveva Group plc, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., ZWSoft Co., Ltd., Suzhou Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., XS CAD Ltd., and Project CAD Services Pty. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, Siemens PLM Software Inc., PTC, Bentley Systems Inc., Aveva Group plc, CAXA Technology Co., Ltd., ZWSoft Co., Ltd., Suzhou Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., XS CAD Ltd., and Project CAD Services Pty. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143461/cad-market-in-the-apac-region-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###