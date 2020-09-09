CAD Software Market Is Driven by Growing Technology Adoption in Automotive Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- Computer-aided design (CAD) involves the utilization of computer programs for creating, analyzing, modifying, or optimizing a three-dimensional (3D) or a two-dimensional (2D) design. With the growing requirement for connected cars, automobile manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced software and tools such as CAD for designing and manufacturing error-free systems. As a result, the usage of CAD is surging in the manufacturing and automotive industries. Because of these reasons, the global CAD software market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2030 and attain a value of $18.7 billion by 2030.



The coronavirus pandemic is hugely affecting the growth of the CAD software market. The shutdown of automotive and manufacturing industries and cessation of various commercial aviation activities, on account of the nationwide lockdown implemented in several countries for mitigating the spread of the virus, have caused massive disruptions in logistics and supply chains and reduced the requirement for aircrafts. This has, in turn, hampered the market growth. According to experts, the market will exhibit a slow recovery in 2021, on account of the industries registering a slow resurgence during the year.



Request to get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cad-software-market/report-sample



The objective of this research includes;



* Historical and the present size of the CAD software market

* Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030

* Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

* Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

* Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

* Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

* Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market



Globally, the North American CAD software market registered the highest growth in the years gone by. The main factor responsible for the surge of the market in this region is the large-scale utilization of CAD software in the automotive and aerospace industries in the regional countries for increasing manufacturing efficiency, facilitating the prototyping of products before production, and reducing product repair and maintenance costs. In this region, the market recorded huge expansion in the U.S. in the past, due to the high usage of CAD software in manufacturing and aerospace & defense applications in the country.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "CAD Software Market Research Report: By Technology (2D Software, 3D Software), Model (Solid, Surface, Wireframe), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Level (Professional, Intermediate, Beginner), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Arts) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cad-software-market



The CAD software market players are launching partnerships with each other for boosting their market presence and expanding their customer base. For example, Autodesk Inc. announced its partnership with Aurigo Software in April 2020 for bolstering the construction technology for companies operating in the construction sector. The alliance intends to develop a comprehensive cloud-based solution set for both private and public owners.



Some of the prominent CAD software market players are Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG, ZWSOFT CO. LTD., SolidCAM GmbH, CNC Software Inc., AO Nanosoft, IronCAD LLC, Hexagon AB, AVEVA Group plc, 3D Systems Corporation, Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., PTC Inc., Trimble Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, and Bentley Systems Inc.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Technology

* Two-Dimensional (2D) Software

* Three-Dimensional (3D) Software



Based on Model

* Solid

* Surface

* Wireframe



Based on Deployment

* On-Premises

* Cloud



Based on Level

* Professional (Pro)

* Intermediate

* Beginner



Based on Application

* Aerospace & Defense

* Automotive

* Manufacturing

* Healthcare

* Media & Entertainment

* Arts



More Reports by P&S Intelligence



Extended Reality (XR) Market

The growing penetration of smartphones and connected devices, increasing collaboration among players, and rising adoption of augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) across the globe are the major factors positively impacting the growth of the extended reality (XR) industry. Owing to these factors, the global extended reality market size was $18.6 billion in 2019, advancing at a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/extended-reality-xr-market-insights



SD-WAN Market

The rising need for network privacy and improved visibility, vast adoption of cloud-based applications, internet of things (IoT), and big data, and surging awareness about cyber threats are the major factors contributing toward the rising demand for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions. Due to these factors, the SD-WAN market is expected to reach $43.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sd-wan-market



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.