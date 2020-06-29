Cade Dillard and Champion Racing Oil Are Big Winners in the WoO Late Model Race at Lernerville Speedway.

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Leading every lap of the 14th annual Firecracker, the Robeline, La. native picked up the biggest win of his up and coming career at Lernerville. Dillard has now won $15,000 and $30,000 in his two career victories with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.



"This is unreal," Dillard exclaimed in victory lane. "I really don't know what to say right now. This whole deal is a dream come true. I never in a million years thought that something like this could happen to me."



Once the green flag dropped, the route was on. While Dillard saw a handful of legitimate challenges from Darrell Lanigan and Max Blair, the control that the Champion Racing Oil No. 97 had on the race lead was never seriously questioned.



"I didn't want to see many cautions, that's for sure," Dillard noted. "I felt like I got in a good rhythm before that last one and it just seemed like they kept coming and coming. I don't know how, but somehow I was able to stay fairly calm and make the run to the checker." https://cadedillard.com/



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com