Cade Dillard and Champion Racing Oil Are Big Winners in the WoO Late Model Series

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- "Man, I'm speechless," Dillard said in Victory Lane. "Just to be out here with these guys in general is a blessing to me. I've lost a lot of these just for not being patient enough in the race, and probably the first 40 or so I just rode and tried not to hit the cushion unless I had to. I knew we were good when we could just run through the center of the track there at the beginning and not have to get up there and rely on the cushion."



Dillard added, "A hats off to my crew and for their hard work this weekend. Also, I'd like to say a special thanks to everyone, who supports our program, especially Champion Racing Oil."



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com