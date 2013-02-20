Cadence Biomedical - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Research Report

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Cadence Biomedical (Cadence) is a medical device company. It develops products which helps individuals with the severe mobility impairments to be more independent, mobile and confident. Cadence's Kinetic Orthosis, is the flagship and first product of the company. It helps the patients with the neurological conditions such as stroke to regain ability to walk and rediscover independent and active lifestyle. Kickstart is wearable device which amplifies strength of the weakened muscles to swing and guide the legs for each step. It allows users to regain the endurance and re-learn proper walking movements during physical therapy and at home. This device enables the users to walk, stand and return to their day-to-day activities and helps them to lead a mormal life. Cadence is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Cadence Biomedical portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
