The Global Cadmium Pigments Market is forecast to reach USD 361.8 million by 2027. The growing prevalence of plastic applications that require cadmium pigments for essential opacity factor for tinting is enforcing the market demand. Cadmium is a highly stable inorganic colorant that can produce super-accurate shades in many end-use applications.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Cadmium Pigments industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Key participants include:



JMB Ltd, Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., Rockwood Pigments NA Inc., Proquimac Color S.L., Johnson Matthey, James M. Brown Ltd, and Huntsman Corporation, among others.



The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.



Shades Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Yellow

Red

Maroon

Orange

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Online Selling

Offline Selling



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Cadmium Sulfide

Cadmium Zinc Sulphide

Cadmium Sulphoselenide

Others



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Plastics Products

Ceramics & Glasses

Artist Paints

Automotive & Industrial Paints

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cadmium Pigments Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cadmium Pigments Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Substantial demand for the bright pigments

4.2.2.2. Increasing growth of polymer applications

4.2.2.3. Increasing investment in the ingredient formulation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Raw materials scarcity

4.2.3.2. Detrimental growth of synthetic cadmium pigments



