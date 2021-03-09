Cadre Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a New Virtual Interactive Platform

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- With the global pandemic and the new normal, people have become increasingly adaptive to the use of digital technologies in their everyday lives. Keeping up the trends of this new normal, an interactive new digital platform has emerged from the United States, and it is called Cadre. This live interactive platform has been designed for all people, and it offers a wide range of infotainment in the fields of culinary arts, fitness, beauty, and arts.



"Cadre was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we offer a wide range of culinary classes, music events, fitness, beauty, and much more." Said Ron Butler of Cadre, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We also offer a side hustle series, where people will reach their full potential with their lucrative ideas." He added. To introduce Cadre to the world, the creators of this project have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/cook2nightcampaign/cadre-live-interactive-events-application and 2% of the profits will go to help restaurant workers across the United States. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 40,000 and Cadre is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Cadre

Cadre is a new digital platform created by a team of dynamic and experienced team of professionals, who share a common love for food, music, and creating events. This new digital platform will enable people to live more life virtually and adapt to the new standards of normalcy in the world dominated by a global pandemic.



