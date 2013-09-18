Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAE Market in APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAE market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 13.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time to market. The CAE market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the increased threat from open source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

CAE Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the CAE market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International Inc., COMSOL Inc., Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group S.A., Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., LMS International N.V. (Siemens PLM Software Inc.), Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Numeca International SA, Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE, and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systmes SA, MSC Software Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International Inc., COMSOL Inc., Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group S.A., Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., LMS International N.V. (Siemens PLM Software Inc.), Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Numeca International SA, Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE, and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.



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