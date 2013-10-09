CAE Market in APAC Region 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- CAE market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 13.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time to market. The CAE market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the increased threat from open source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/cae-market-in-apac-region-2012-2016-report.html



CAE Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the CAE market in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systèmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International Inc., COMSOL Inc., Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group S.A., Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., LMS International N.V. (Siemens PLM Software Inc.), Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Numeca International SA, Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE, and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.



Browse Other Report By Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



CAE Market in China 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/cae-market-in-china-2012-2016-report.html)



CAE market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce the time to market. The CAE market in China has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the growing threat from open source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.CAE Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the CAE market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



CAE Market in India 2009-2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/cae-market-in-india-2009-2013-report.html)



Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) software are computer-based analysis tools used for optimizing engineering tasks at every level of a product life cycle. A CAE software is utilized in many industry segments, such as aerospace and automotive segments, along with the traditional manufacturing segments. Further, they are being deployed by medical device manufacturers, consumer products, electronics, and process manufacturing industries. In addition, scientific researchers have also begun to adopt CAE solutions to complement their analytical and experimental approaches. Previously, organizations were using CAE and CAD as two different functions, having different tool sets. As a result, moving data back and forth between these two systems was a difficult task.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/



Visit: http://marketeconomywarriors.wordpress.com/