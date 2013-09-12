CAE Market in China 2012-2016: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- CAE market in China to grow at a CAGR of 14.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce the time to market. The CAE market in China has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the growing threat from open source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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CAE Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the CAE market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Altair Engineering Inc., Ansys Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, ESI Group, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., Vero Software plc, AspenTech Ltd., COMSOL Inc., and Flow Science Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports-



Global Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Software Market 2009-2014



(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-computer-aided-engineering-cae-software-market-2009-2014-report.html)



A Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) software comprises computer-based analysis tools used for optimizing engineering tasks at every level of a product life cycle. A CAE software is utilized for engineering tasks, such as analysis, design and simulation, planning, diagnosing, validating, and repairing. CAE related services include maintenance & support services. Such services are typically in the form of hotline support services, training, and consulting services for software updates and upgrades.



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