Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAE Market in EMEA Region 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAE market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 10.28 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time-to-market. The CAE market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing the development of integrated CAE software. However, the increased threat from open-source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CAE Market in the EMEA Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systèmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International Inc., COMSOL Inc., Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group SA, Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., LMS International NV (Siemens PLM Software Inc.), Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE., and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145535/cae-market-in-emea-region-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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