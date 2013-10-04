Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAE Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAE market in India to grow at a CAGR of 16.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time-to-market. The CAE market in India has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

CAE Software Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., Dassault Systmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., COMSOL Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., ESI Group, Flow Science Inc., LMS International, Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Vero Software plc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Ltd., Dassault Systmes SA, MSC Software Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., COMSOL Inc., CAXA Technology Co. Ltd., ESI Group, Flow Science Inc., LMS International, Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Vero Software plc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143462/cae-market-in-india-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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