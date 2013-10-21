Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAE Market in Japan 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the CAE market in Japan to grow at a CAGR of 9.85 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce time-to-market. The CAE market in Japan has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the increasing popularity of open source communities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



arket in Japan 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Japan; it also covers the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Simulation Technology Of Mechanics R&D Co. Ltd (ASTOM), Altair Engineering Inc., AutoForm Engineering GmbH, CD-adapco Group, COMSOL Inc., CoreTech System Co. Ltd., Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd., ESI Group, Flow Science Inc., JSOL Corp., Prometech Software Inc., Software Cradle Co. Ltd., TechnoStar Co. Ltd., Toray Engineering Co.Ltd, Vero Software plc, and VINAS Co. Ltd. (Visual Integration and Numerical Analysis Systems Co. Ltd).



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Ansys Inc., Dassault Systmes SA, MSC Software Corp., and Siemens AG., Advanced Simulation Technology Of Mechanics R&D Co. Ltd (ASTOM), Altair Engineering Inc., AutoForm Engineering GmbH, CD-adapco Group, COMSOL Inc., CoreTech System Co. Ltd., Cybernet Systems Co. Ltd., ESI Group, Flow Science Inc., JSOL Corp., Prometech Software Inc., Software Cradle Co. Ltd., TechnoStar Co. Ltd., Toray Engineering Co.Ltd, Vero Software plc, and VINAS Co. Ltd. (Visual Integration and Numerical Analysis Systems Co. Ltd).



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144626/cae-market-in-japan-2012-2016.html



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