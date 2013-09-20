Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CAE Market in North America 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the CAE market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 9.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need to reduce the time to market. The CAE market in North America has also been witnessing the availability of cloud-based CAE software. However, the high cost of initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CAE Market in North America, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the CAE market in North America and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systemes SA, Mentor Graphics Corp., and MSC Software Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are COMSOL Inc., ESI Group SA, EXA Corp., Autodesk Inc., Flow Science Inc., and Siemens PLM Software Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142613/cae-market-in-north-america-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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