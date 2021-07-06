Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2021 -- Caesar Door, leading automatic door operator manufacturers & suppliers from China are pleased to present the all-new LED automatic doors for commercial use. They have an amazing variety in automatic doors which includes: sliding, swing, heavy duty, telescopic, curved, magnetic, emergency breakout doors, hospital doors, hidden doors and LED screen doors. The Caesar automatic LED door uses the ES200 automatic door system and LED display to create a visual effect that instantly attracts the crowd's attention. They are extremely transparent and their modular design makes it compatible with commercial settings. The installation of automatic LED doors is pretty much DIY and brings out the same effects during daylight and night.



The hidden automatic doors are also the latest additions. These doors are designed to transform the doorway into a secret hideout or a passageway. Can be used in both commercial and residential spaces; especially panic rooms or locker rooms. The Flush Mount bookcase door is the bestseller here which seamlessly blends into any décor theme. The door supports up to 150kg and the contents will remain intact when the door is opened or closed. The Caesar hidden automatic doors comes with an ES200 operator and a modular control system backed by Germany Dunkermotoren motor.



Customers both retail and wholesale can now contact Caesar Door, the leading automatic door operator manufacturers & suppliers from China, for any and all kinds of automatic door requirements. For over a decade now, Caesar Door has been offering premier grade doors that are certified by CE and RoHS. The ES series motors are procured and authorized by Dunkermotoren. Customers can also find spare parts and all types of glass fittings, pull handles and floor springs. The company also provides after-sales services with two years warranty on all products. Only professional and experienced engineers are assigned for repairs as well as installations in case the customers need them. Hotels & restaurants, office entrances, automotive showrooms, convention halls, universities, banks and malls are some of the most common places where these automatic doors are installed.



To know more visit https://www.caesardoor.com/



About https://www.caesardoor.com/

Caesar Door is a China based automatic door manufacturing company operating for over ten years. It is now a leading company featuring a wide variety of automatic sliding doors, automatic curved sliding door systems and telescopic heavy duty sliding door operators. The products are also exported across the Chinese Mainland, the Middle East, Europe, South Asia and South Africa.



Media Contact



Charles – Caesar Door

Phone: 0086-18520203300

Email: Info@caesardoor.com

Website: https://www.caesardoor.com