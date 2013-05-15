Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by Caesars Entertainment Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements made between Feb. 7, 2012 and Feb. 25, 2013.



Investors who purchased shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) concerning whether a series of statements by Caesars Entertainment regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On Feb. 7, 2012, Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced that its common stock was approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CZR" and its offering of 1,811,313 shares of its common stock was priced at $9.00.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) reached in April 2012 as high as $15.41 per share.



On May 30, 2012, Caesars Entertainment Corp announced management changes. Caesars Entertainment Corp announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard will leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside of the gaming industry.



On October 31, 2012, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported its third quarter results.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) declined to as low as $4.54 per share on Nov. 14, 2012.



On Feb. 25, 2013, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its fourth quarter and full year 2012 results. Among other things, Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $8.57 billion in 2011 to over $8.58 billion in 2012, and that its Net Loss increased from $687.60 million in 2011 to $1,497 million.



NASDAQ:CZR shares reached on March 2013 as high as $16.93 per share.



On May 14, 2013, NASDAQ:CZR shares closed at $16.73 per share.



