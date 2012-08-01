Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) Investor Alert: Investigation over potential excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Caesars Entertainment Corp are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Caesars Entertainment Corp excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Caesars Entertainment Corp harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Caesars Entertainment’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Caesars Entertainment’s annual Revenue fell from $9.45billion in 2008 to $8.15billion in 2011 and its shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) recently declined from $15.64 per share in April to as low as $8.10 on July 25, 2012.



However, the total compensation of certain executives at Caesars Entertainment Corp increases substantially between 2009 and 2011. For instance, its President and CEO’s pay surged from just under $6million in 2009 to over $20.4million in 2011, the President of Operations’ compensation rose from over $2million in 2009 to over $4.1million in 2011, the President of Enterprise Shares Services’ pay increased from over $1.81million in 2009 to over $3.3million in 2011,and the Executive VP, Human Resources’ compensation rose from over $750,000 in 2009 to over $1.92million in 2011.



On July 31, 2012, NASDAQ:CZR shares closed at $8.38 per share, less than 50% of its current 52weekHigh.



Those who are current long-term stockholders Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



