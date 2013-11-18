Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) Stockholder Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was announced concerning whether certain Caesars Entertainment officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Caesars Entertainment officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Caesars Entertainment Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $8.57 billion in 2011 to over $8.58 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss rose from $687.60 million to over $1.49 billion.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) grew from $4.82 per share in November 2012 to as high as $24.56 per share in September 2013.



On November 15, 2013, NASDAQ:CZR shares closed at $19.87 per share.



Those who purchased shares of certain Caesars Entertainment Corp have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com