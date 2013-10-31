Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd : Foodservice - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd : Foodservice - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Key Highlights

Cafe de Coral Holdings Limited (Cafe de Coral) is a fast food restaurant chain based in Hong Kong. The company principally operates quick-service and specialty restaurants. Cafe de Coral's restaurants offer Chinese cuisine and western cuisine. Its key menu features a range of ham, sausages, chicken, seafood, noodles, scrambled eggs and desserts. It operates restaurants under various brands including Cafe de Coral, The Spaghetti House, Spaghetti 360, Super Super Congee & Noodles, Oliver's Super Sandwiches, Cooking MaMa 360, Espressamente illy, MIX 85C, Mixian Sense, and ME.N.U among others, Furthermore, the company involves in institutional catering, food processing and distribution and property and development businesses. It serves more than 300,000 customers in Hong Kong every day. The company currently operates 596 outlets in Hong Kong, China, Canada and the US, apart from operating four overseas franchises. Cafe de Coral is headquartered in Fo Tan, Shatin, New Territories, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd



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