Cafe Mambo in Ibiza Announce Recruitment and Opening Days

Illes Balears, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- It´s that time of the year again when workers flock in their thousands to Ibiza in search of employment. The world renowned Cafe Mambo has announced they will be holding a day recruitment day in London on April 20th. The bar is officially opening it's doors for this season on May 17th.



For those that can´t make the recruitment day in London you can still apply for jobs in Ibiza via their facebook page.



Cafe Mambo have put up a recruitment application which allows you to submit a short video highlighting the reasons why you want to work for them.



It's designed for those who can't make it to the recruitment days for Ibiza jobs in 2013 but would still like to get a skype interview and not miss their chance.



For more details you can visit the cafe mambo facebook page itself or directly access the recruitment ibiza application.



Cafe Mambo looks forward to seeing everyone in Ibiza this year!



Grupo Mambo

info@cafemamboibiza.com

Carrer de Vara de Rey 3, 07820 SANT ANTONI DE PORTMANY, Spain

http://www.cafemamboibiza.com/