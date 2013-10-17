Cafe2U Celebrate the Best Baristas in the UK

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- With four of their franchise partners shortlisted for the Beverage Standards Awards 2012, making it the 5th year for Cafe2U, the awards ceremony on 20th September was full of excitement!



The four Cafe2U franchise partners had to reach a 4 Cup standard during anonymous judging to be shortlisted for the final awards. Laura Macrae of Cafe2U Aberdeen West, and Stephen Mcarthy of Cafe2U Wakefield were shortlisted for the Best Espresso category, whilst Nick Anderton of Cafe2U Bradford East, and Antonio Petrosino of Cafe2U Merton were shortlisted for Best Cappuccino.



Organised by the Beverage Standards Association, the UK’s out-of-home non-vending refreshment industry trade association, these awards are designed to assess the standards of service, facilities, tea, coffee (espresso, filter and milk-based) and hot chocolate. In order to ensure accurate and impartial assessment of standards, all nominees have been evaluated by anonymous, trained assessors over a period of many months.



Antonio Petrosino was delighted to win the Best Cappuccino category:



“I am privileged to receive this award as it is one of the biggest achievements in my life. A huge thanks must go to the BSA and Cafe2U for giving me this opportunity to develop and demonstrate my skills as a barista. I really do put all my effort into making a great cup of coffee for my customers, every time!”



The ceremony, hosted by Cafe2U’s own barista trainer, Jon Skinner, the UK’s top barista trainer, was a grand a celebration of all nominated establishments who have yet again proved that they have been raising the standards in the excellence of drinks and best service during 2011/12.



Tom Acland, Managing Director of Cafe2U explains why the awards are so important to him and the Cafe2U franchise network:



“We are absolutely delighted and thrilled for all our franchise partners that have taken part in this year’s competition. To have so many of them achieving 4 Cup Standard and one also winning their category has beaten all our expectations. The BSA competition and awards evening is now firmly established in the Cafe2U calendar and continues to demonstrate not only Cafe2U’s commitment, but our franchise network’s commitment to delivering exceptional coffee and other hot drinks to our customers, every day!”



About Cafe2U

Cafe2U is already the world’s largest mobile coffee franchise with over 100 mobile coffee vans in Australia and over 50 in the UK and Ireland. If you are interested in joining this successful franchise network and would like more information about the Cafe2U franchise visit: http://www.cafe2u.co.uk or call us on 08456 444 708.