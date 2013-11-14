Cafe2U Celebrates Its 'Best Year Ever' in National BSA Accreditation Awards

Leeds, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Cafe2U have received national accreditation levels for sixteen of its mobile coffee outlets in the Beverage Standards Awards, 2013, making it the most successful year ever in these awards.



“Cafe2U have received accreditation, and best drink awards each year for the past 6 years, but to get 16 outlets scoring either ‘good’, ‘excellent’ or ‘outstanding’ in 2013 is a remarkable achievement and one we are all very proud of,” said Tom Acland, Managing Director of Cafe2U UK.



Organised by the Beverage Standards Association, the UK’s out-of-home non-vending refreshment industry trade association, these awards are designed to assess and recognise high standards of service, facilities, tea, coffee (espresso, filter and milk-based) and hot chocolate. In order to ensure accurate and impartial assessment of standards, all nominees have been evaluated by anonymous, trained assessors over a period of many months.



Will Vernon, Cafe2U Operations Director, represented Cafe2U at the awards in London on the 14th October, and watched the Cafe2U winners receive their awards. Will commented “We are absolutely delighted and thrilled for all our franchise partners. To have so many of them scoring so highly is a testament to how hard they work, their attention to detail, and the support and training they receive from Cafe2U.”