Cafe2U Is Presently Offering Coffee Vans for Sale

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Cafe2U offers coffee vans for sale with its franchise packages. The van is a Mercedes-Benz and includes environmental safe equipment and accessories. Become a new partner and receive all the necessary equipment to prepare foods and beverages. The best thing about becoming a franchisee is the training that’s including in the package.



Each van comes with an espresso coffee machine and grinder. There is a cash register to process sale of products and to store monies. For safety purposes, there is a first aid kit and fire extinguisher. The van also comes with a banner for advertising products and catering services. The sporty look automatically attract customers to buy the food and coffee.



The refrigerator is spacious to store food, beverages, produce, and dairy products. Accessories consist of food display, pie warmer, and containers to store products. The systems of the van are water supply, filtration, and waste. Everything is accessible for providing customers with delicious snacks, cold drinks and hot beverages.



A spokesperson said, “Cafe2U coffee vans for sale come with the company’s brand for advertising mobilely. It’s also custom-built for providing catering service and mobility to move to other locations and areas. The equipment is in full compliance of government regulations required for food service.”



About Cafe2U

Cafe2U is a franchise company that offer products and investment opportunities. It is one of the most known mobile café industries in the United Kingdom. The international franchise continues to grow yearly in the U.K., United States, Ireland and Australia. To learn more about coffee vans for sale, visit Cafe2U today on the web or call.