Cafe2U Offers New Mobile Coffee Franchise Model to Budding Entrepreneurs

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- People looking to start their own business can now find their first mobile coffee franchise model in a much easier way than ever before, thanks to the new franchise opportunity from multinational coffee franchise firm Cafe2U.



With over 500 million people worldwide who call themselves coffee drinkers, this mobile coffee franchise set up will allow entrepreneurs to deliver a steaming hot cup of coffee to their customers hands in a very innovative way. This is because Cafe2U’s model is very unlike the former traditional one which the customers have to find the store. In this case the storefront comes directly to the customer.



While other budding coffee shop owners will need to look for a coffee shop for sale in a shopping centre, high street store, or other bricks and mortar location, Cafe2U differs as their coffee shops are all mobile.



The result is that entrepreneurs looking for their own coffee shop for sale can enter the market for a very low cost, thanks to Cafe2U’s mobile coffee franchise opportunities.



A local coffee shop business owner explained, “The thing about coffee, is that people want to have it quick, easy, and available. Traditional shops are not faring as well with this mobile coffee franchise set up because it’s meeting the needs of people in a way that has never been done before.”



“Hundreds of people a day are receiving their fresh coffee right outside their doorstep and we can only see the rise of drinkers growing in these upcoming years.”



Cafe2U also offer thorough training to all new franchise owners, meaning they can get their new business off on the right foot.



So what does Cafe2U’s mobile coffee franchise set up mean to potential business owners in the UK? It means now allowing people to be their own bosses in a franchise set up that is destined for success. It’s no surprise why Cafe2U continues to outshine it’s competitors and this fact is marked by its daily growth in cliental.



About Cafe2U

Cafe2U offer mobile coffee shops for sale and coffee franchise opportunities across the UK and abroad. They have over 170 coffee franchise partners across the UK.